News
Motorcyclist Arrested Following Overnight Pursuit
OKLAHOMA CITY - A motorcyclist is in jail Wednesday morning, after Oklahoma City police said he led them on a chase.
According to officials, around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday an officer tried to pull over the motorcyclist near Northwest 30th Street and North May Avenue, when he sped off.
Police said the pursuit was short and ended when the rider crashed near Will Rogers Park.
The motorcyclist was treated for his injuries and taken to jail, official said.