Man Says He Found Suspects Burglarizing Home, Smoking Marijuana In S. OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - A metro area man says he came face-to-face with a man burglarizing his formal rental home, and smoking marijuana.
Joe Sheetz says he and his fiancé moved most of their belongings from their old rental home in South Oklahoma City’s Oak Ridge neighborhood two weeks ago. When Sheetz went back Monday to collect the rest of their stuff, he came to face-to-face with 38-year-old Kenneth Banks and 42-year-old Rena Caldwell.
Sheetz says both burglary suspects were smoking weed and were in the process of stealing from the home. Sheetz said the suspects had already trashed the home, dumping large quantities of liquid wax down all of the sinks.
“I slammed the door in his face,” said Sheetz, as he recounted what happened. “And I called 911. The cops came pretty quickly and snatched em [sic] up quicker than I thought they ever would. I guess they were waiting around the corner.”
Banks had three outstanding warrants in Oklahoma County, one was for assault and battery.