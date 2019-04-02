News
Voters In Warr Acres Approve Street Projects, Public Safety Bonds
WARR ACRES, Oklahoma - Voters in Warr Acres, Oklahoma approved both a street projects and a public safety bond Tuesday.
The $4.5 million street projects bond will widen portions of MacArthur Boulevard, add sidewalks and antique street lights. It passed with 54 percent of the vote.
The $7.5 million public safety bond will fund new police and fire stations, a new animal welfare facility and pay to relocate the current city hall to an existing building. It passed with 52 percent of the vote.