The Wheels Project Holds Double Donation For ‘Curbside Chronicle’ Couple
OKLAHOMA CITY - A pair of Curbside Chronicle vendors recently worked their way out of homelessness, after spending five years living in a van. Now they have a new mode of transportation, thanks to The Wheels Project.
Rolling two shiny new bicycles into the Homeless Alliance, Wheels Project founder Lisha Dunlap had another surprise in store for Curbside vendors Lisa and Bruce.
She told them, “We heard about Baby Girl and we wanted her to go ahead and start riding in style with you.”
Lisa and Bruce's beloved dog Baby Girl used to spend every moment with them, but all that changed after they traded their van for a new apartment in November.
“She’s been staying at home and we can’t get her on the bus,” Lisa says, with Bruce adding, “and she’s always with us.”
Now the whole gang can go from door to Curbside together again.
This is the first double donation for the Wheels Project, and the first pet carrier they have given away, for good reason.
Dunlap explained to them, “Everyone that recommended you had amazing things to say about your kindness and your hard work and everything you do to earn these, and the reason that we buy them brand new and pick them out for you is because you deserve it.”
The couple’s case worker Queen Efiom says, “They worked so hard to get to the place they are to be stable right now, and even working with them to improve their lifestyle like budgeting and stuff. They’ve just been so on it.”
The couple gives all the credit to Curbside and the Homeless Alliance, and the people there who have helped them along the way.
“They’ve done everything that they said they would do,” Bruce says, “and that’s something that in the five years that we’ve been homeless, we’ve been told that a lot of times by people, ‘we’re going to help you,’ but these are the first ones that stepped up.”
