News
Oklahoma Celebrates The Agricultural Industry At State Capitol
Tuesday was Agriculture Day at the state Capitol, bringing hundreds of students and Ag specialists together.
Many spent the day meeting with lawmakers to discuss legislation.
The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry hosts the annual Ag day as a day to celebrate agriculture in Oklahoma. Even the governor got in the spirit.
With a police escort, the governor drove to the Capitol Tuesday morning in a tractor while sporting jeans, a bolo tie and cowboy boots. The governor later met with 4-H students.
About 600 people turned out for Ag Day this year.