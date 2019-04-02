The gender wage gap affects all types of women, not only those who earn middle-class wages. Women with MBAs -- a degree that can open doors to high-paying jobs in finance and business -- have the largest uncontrolled pay gap of any educational background, earning 74 cents for every $1 men earn, PayScale found. That hints that women with MBAs may be taking different types of titles or jobs in different industries than men, such as picking positions in the nonprofit sector, which tend to pay less.