Edmond Voters To Select New Mayor
EDMOND, Oklahoma - By law, the candidacy of longtime Edmond Mayor Charles Lamb didn't die when he did unexpectedly last December. His death came a week after he filed for reelection, so his name remained on the ballot.
Lamb made it through the February primary, and he’s on the ballot Tuesday, April 02, against former Edmond Mayor Dan O’Neil.
“It’s been rather difficult, and it’s been difficult for our community,” says O’Neil about Lamb’s death and his own candidacy.
O'Neil is now running against an election clause.
It states if someone is elected posthumously, the city council will appoint a mayor.
Lamb's candidacy has gotten traction online and the “VoteforCharles” campaign has come out swinging.
“It's a power trip for him. He's not in it for Edmond, he's in for Dan O'Neil,” says former Edmond City Council member David Miller who has run the “VoteforCharles” Facebook page.
Miller recently spoke to the rotary club about Lamb’s candidacy.
O'Neil promises that things will be patched up after the election no matter whose box people check.
He believes the person with the biggest hang-up over the race would have been Charles lamb himself.
“There a lot of ways to honor Charles’ memory and our community will do that, but this is not the way to do it,” says O’Neil.