Jenks Police Say Two Teens Missing Since March 29
JENKS, Oklahoma - Jenks Police are asking for the public's help to find two missing teens. Police say Julianne Christine Weston and Sienna Joyce Ryker both went missing March 29.
The girls were last known to be in Texas but could be anywhere now, according to a post on the department's Facebook page. Both are 16.
Julianne is 5'5", 135 pounds with brown hair and eyes. She may travel to Austin or Cedar Park, Texas. She may go by the name Grayson, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Sienna is described as 5'6", 140 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. She also may travel to Austin or Cedar Park, Texas.
If you know anything about the missing girls, call Jenks Police at 918-299-6311 or The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.