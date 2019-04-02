Local Storm Spotter Accused Of Lewd Acts With Teenage Boy
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Oklahoma - A storm spotter for a local television station is accused of molesting a teenage boy, according to court documents.
Lawrence McEwen, 28, was charged with three charges of lewd molestation/indecent proposal to a child and one charge of performing lewd acts in the presence of a minor. An arrest warrant was issued on Friday in Cleveland County.
On Feb. 26, the mother of a 15-year-old boy told Blanchard police a man had been inappropriately touching her son for about five months.
The mother said the man had forced her son to use sexual devices on himself on at least two occasions, and on two occasions, had the boy pull down his pants to so the man can check the boy for a hernia, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The boy told police the man recorded him while the boy was using a sexual device for a project.
The man reportedly gave the boy's mother and the boy letters where he admitted to committing some of the acts and gave them a zip drive, according to court documents.
McEwen was a storm spotter for KOCO in Oklahoma City.