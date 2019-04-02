Over 100 Meth 'Reaction Vessels' Found In 1 House, Mannford Police Say
A couple and their son are in custody and crews are working to clean up the crime scene after a large meth bust in Mannford Tuesday morning.
Police there are still hauling out the material they've found inside the house, the makings for hundreds of batches of meth. They say they found over 100 "reaction vessels" used to make meth.
Police say they started investigating in August because the people who live in the house were buying unusual amounts of the ingredients, especially the pseudoephedrine and camping fuel used in the process.
It took that time to build the case, identify the suspects, and track where they were buying ingredients and selling the product.
"We haven't seen any meth labs like this in 5 or 6 years,” said Mannford Police Chief Lucky Miller.
Police arrested Andrew and Melissa Caywood and their son Nicholas.
Chief Miller says it looks like they've been making 2 or 3 batches a week for several years at least, and selling their product in Creek, Pawnee and Tulsa Counties.