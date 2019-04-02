Police say they started investigating in August because the people who live in the house were buying unusual amounts of the ingredients, especially the pseudoephedrine and camping fuel used in the process.

It took that time to build the case, identify the suspects, and track where they were buying ingredients and selling the product.

"We haven't seen any meth labs like this in 5 or 6 years,” said Mannford Police Chief Lucky Miller.

Police arrested Andrew and Melissa Caywood and their son Nicholas.

Chief Miller says it looks like they've been making 2 or 3 batches a week for several years at least, and selling their product in Creek, Pawnee and Tulsa Counties.