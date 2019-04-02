News
Police Search For 2 Suspects Following NW OKC Condo Shooting
Tuesday, April 2nd 2019, 4:14 AM CDT
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City Police are searching for two suspects, Tuesday morning following a shooting at a northwest Oklahoma City condominium, officials confirm.
According to police, one man in his late twenties was shot in the back at the Thousand Oaks Condominiums near Northwest 10th Street and North Council Road.
The victim was in stable condition when he was taken to the hospital, officials said.
Police said they are looking for two black men believed to be driving in a red car.
This is a developing story.