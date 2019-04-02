In February, Washington Governor Jay Inslee declared a public health emergency in Clark County, Washington, near the Oregon border, due to 23 reported cases of measles.

The measles virus lives in the nose and throat mucus of an infected person and can spread to others through coughing and sneezing. It is highly contagious. Symptoms of the disease typically include cough, runny nose, inflamed eyes, sore throat, fever, and a red, blotchy skin rash, usually developing 10 to 12 days after exposure and lasting 7 to 10 days. Children are most susceptible to infection. Most people who get measles have not been vaccinated.

While a small number of children cannot be vaccinated due to medical reasons, other families avoid the shots due to skepticism and fears spread by the anti-vaccination movement. Public health officials say decades of medical research proves vaccines are safe and effective at preventing once-common childhood illnesses like measles and mumps. Misinformation about vaccines persists even though a report from the 1990s that sparked fears of a possible link to autism was based on fraudulent data and retracted.