Grocers might start stockpiling commodities with longer shelf lives -- in case their supplies are cut off. "Stores can keep higher volumes of things that are less perishable on hand," Granley said.

Meanwhile it would take a long time -- years, even -- for the United States to start sourcing its produce from other countries.

"Trade systems take years to refine, and deals take time to negotiate. You can't just switch out your supply in one day," Granley said. "You can't just all of a sudden say we can't get avocados from Mexico, let's rely on Chile and Peru. It's not so fast. It takes a while to develop the supply and commercial relationships as well."

A complete or partial shutdown of the southern border would disrupt other industries too, including spirits like tequila and mezcal as well as apparel, automobile and textile businesses.

"There have been a lot of disruptions in supply chains, which means uncertainty for businesses, and this is just one more blow," Yerxa said.

Sealing the entire border between the United States and Mexico could be "an economic impossibility," According to Duncan Wood, director of the Wilson Center's Mexico Institute. In 2017, about $558 billion in goods passed through the border in both directions -- the bulk of which were transported by truck.