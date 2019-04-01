News
Man Wanted In Deaths Of Wife, Father Arrested In Oklahoma City
Monday, April 1st 2019, 6:51 PM CDT
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - The U.S. Marshals says the man wanted for the deaths of his wife and father following a crash on News Year’s Day has been arrested in Oklahoma City.
A murder warrant was issued for Jason Lenard, of Lawton, on March 13, 2019.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers say Lenard was driving drunk when he crashed his car in January, killing his wife and father, and injuring his baby. And instead of staying with his family at the scene, troopers say, Lenard ran.
The U.S. Marshals say Monday, April 1, Lenard was arrested during a traffic stop in Oklahoma City, while he was traveling on Interstate 44.