Experts Urge Research Before Planting In Oklahoma This Spring
OKLAHOMA CITY - Spring has finally arrived in Oklahoma and with it comes the urge for many to start planting trees and flowers.
Experts urge it is important to do your research before getting started.
Gardners like Elizabeth Murphy can't wait to get to work. She usually waits to plant until after Easter.
“Nothing makes you feel happier than to walk out and see flowers,” said Murphy. “The color is beautiful, and of course it makes your yard look nice.”
At TLC Nursery in Oklahoma City, foot traffic is on the rise.
“They've been cooped up for so long they are ready to get outside and see some color,” said Brandi Mosley, Greenhouse Manger at TLC Nursery. “You know, get out in the breeze and not be in the house.”
Experts urge you look into what you're planting before doing so.
While Shumard Oaks and Bald Cypress trees do well, others are not native to Oklahoma and are taking over some wooded areas.
Callery pear trees are not exactly ice and wind friendly.
“All of these (branches) will get loaded and will eventually strip down, so that is another thing what we are seeing when they finally grow and get to be of this size. Here, you're going to have some problems with it self-destructing,” said Mark Bays, Urban Forestry Coordinator at the Oklahoma Forestry Services.
Experts are keeping an eye on the emerald ash borer, a beetle capable of killing ash trees. Bays says the beetle was discovered in a Delaware County trap three years ago, and it’s only a matter of time before it grows in population.
Planting a variety of trees is the best way to go.
The Oklahoma Forestry Services has posted a complete guide to planting in Oklahoma on its website.