Investigation Into Oklahoma City Homicide Continues After Suspect's Arrest
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police continue to investigate a homicide that happened on the city’s Southwest side.
The shooting occurred Saturday evening, March 30 at a home on Southwest 123rd Street.
“Responding officers located one victim there who was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased,” Oklahoma City Police Officer Megan Morgan said.
The victim was 26-year-old Kody Jones.
Police say the suspect is 31-year-old Corey Chappell.
“He was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on one complaint of first-degree murder,” Morgan said of Chappell’s weekend arrest.
Investigators are piecing together exactly what happened.
“Some type of confrontation or physical altercation took place between the suspect and the victim on the front porch of that residence, which ultimately lead to the suspect pulling a gun and shooting the victim,” Morgan said.
Neighbors say police have been called to the home before.
Saturday, an officer did confirm a woman also showed up to the house with Jones just before the shooting.
“The case is still early, and the investigation is ongoing. So, if anybody has any information who hasn't already spoken to investigators, please give us a call through 297-1200,” Morgan said.