Retired First Responders Lobby For Cost Living Increase
Retired police officers and firefighters spent Monday at the state Capitol lobbying for an increase in their pensions.
The retirees are looking for a COLA, or cost of living adjustment, of 4 percent.
The state House of Representatives is on board, but the Senate wants to do more research before giving the retirees their first increase in 11 years.
The pensioners say retirement checks are not keeping up with the pace of inflation.
An increase would come out of their pension systems, so there would be no impact on the state budget, but the Senate has concerns about whether the pension system is making enough to afford the increase so a committee is looking into it.
The retirees had originally asked for an 8 percent cost of living adjustment, but said they were willing to compromise.