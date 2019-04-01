Yukon Police Launch New Neighborhood Partnerships Through 'Ring' App
YUKON, Oklahoma - Yukon police are joining a new wave of neighborhood watch. The agency just partnered with the makers of the Ring doorbell system to share and learn information about crimes.
Millions of people already use the Ring app to keep their own homes safe. Now, Yukon police are hoping to bridge the gap between neighbors.
As fewer people meet face to face, apps are becoming the place to share information.
“It puts everybody into an active role in their community,” says Major John Brown.
Yukon police have partnered with Ring in an innovative way to tap in, using the ‘Neighbors’ tab on the doorbell system's software.
Brown says, “You can see different alerts of different activities that are happening in your area.”
As users post suspicious activity from their own homes, the police department can also send out alerts about crime to specific cross streets.
“Property crimes, burglaries, stolen vehicles,” Brown says, “this app will allow us to push that information directly to the people that are participating in the app.”
Their hope is that it becomes a two-way street, with the ability to also request information from hot spots where Ring cameras are installed to solve more crimes in real time.
Brown says an example message might read, “We would like for you, if you have any video, to send us any video or images that may help us in this case.”
The app does not use exact addresses in an effort to protect user privacy, but officers will be assigned to areas and receive alerts to continue building relationships.
“We still have and encourage the regular neighborhood watches,” says Brown. “This is just another tool in the box, so to say, that we can utilize to help communicate with everybody.”
You do not have to have a Ring doorbell to get the app. Just search “Neighbors by Ring” in your phone’s app store to download. Then enter your address to receive alerts near you.