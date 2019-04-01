OKC Road Rage Suspect Strikes Man With Bat, Threatens Couple With Knife And Gun
OKLAHOMA CITY - A driver accused of road rage was arrested by Oklahoma City officers on Friday after allegedly attacking a man with a baseball bat.
Police said Devon Green, 45, also threatened the victims with a knife and a gun.
A normal Friday morning turned into a road rage nightmare for John and Melissa Sperbeck. They were driving near Southwest 44th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, when they said Green swerved at them in traffic.
“Started honking at her,” said John Sperbeck, road rage victim. “Waving his hands at her, just started calling her every name in the book.”
He said Green continued to follow them even as they pulled into a parking lot to call 911. While they were sitting in their car, Sperbeck said Green jumped out of his car carrying a weapon.
“He come out to her side with a baseball bat,” said Sperbeck. “Until I jumped out and then he come after me with a baseball bat.”
He said Green swung the aluminum bat, hitting him in the head.
“When that ball bat hit and he stumbled down to his knees like he did,” said Melissa Sperbeck, road rage witness. “I thought, he’s going down. I thought I just lost my husband over some idiot.”
Sperbeck was injured but was able to tackle the suspect to the ground and Melissa grabbed the bat. Green got up and ran to his car, this time he pulled out a knife.
“My husband says give me that bat because if he’s going to come at me with that knife,” said Melissa. “I’m gonna hurt him with his own weapon.”
She said Green jumped back in his car and took off, only to return a short time later.
“That’s when my husband goes, ‘He’s got a gun.’ And he was coming at us with a gun,” said Melissa.
Officers showed up and were able to take Green into custody.
The Sperbeck’s are thankful they made it out alive.
“Lucky he didn’t start shooting at us,” said Sperbeck. “I mean, real lucky he didn’t shoot at us.”
The couple suspected Green was under the influence during the attack.
Green was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County jail on one complaint of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of assault and battery.