Before he was gunned down outside his clothing store Sunday, rapper Nipsey Hussle planned to meet with Los Angeles Police Department officials to discuss ways to fight gang violence in the city. Police commissioner Steve Soboroff said the meeting involved himself, Chief Michel Moore, Nipsey Hussle and his label, Roc Nation. Soboroff said the meeting will continue as planned Monday.

Nipsey Hussle, 33, was killed outside his Marathon Clothing store in a shooting that left two others wounded. His sudden and violent death unleashed an outpouring of grief from celebrities like LeBron James and Rihanna to the bystander on the street who was witness to Nipsey Hussle's efforts to give back, CBS Los Angeles reported.

Witnesses said a young man approached Hussle and two men before firing a number of shots and escaping in a nearby vehicle. Nipsey Hussle was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The other two men who were wounded are expected to be OK.

Investigators have not yet talked about a possible motive.

A massive crowd of people packed the parking lot in front of Marathon Clothing Sunday night to mourn Hussle, who had been on a mission to give back to his community.

"For whatever reason this happened, it's a tragedy. There's no win in this. We lost," South Los Angeles resident Dawn Lett said. "This whole area is changing, and with him giving and being a part of it, it made a lot of young people really proud."

In recent years, Nipsey Hussle opened his store Marathon Clothing in addition to apartments for low-income residents, a barbershop and a center for children where they could learn about technology. All those efforts followed his accomplishments in the music world, including a Grammy nomination and working with big names like Drake, Childish Gambino, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg.