"We're numb, stuck in a loop, seeing the same images over and over again. So how do we end the cycle?" a video on the campaign's official Twitter page begins. "Sometimes it takes seeing the worst of humanity to bring out the best. The graphic photo of Emmett Till's body helped spark the Civil Rights Movement. Napalm girl helped influence the end of the Vietnam War. And Alan Kurdi created international awareness about the refugee crisis. These images changed the world for the better because we couldn't look away, yet when a shooting happens we're sheltered by the horrors behind the headline. No more."