ME's Office Identifies Lexington Correctional Officer Found Unresponsive In Home
The Lexington correctional officer who died over the weekend has been identified.
Michaela Salinas, 27, was found unresponsive Saturday morning in her home. She died at a local hospital.
The Oklahoma Department of Corrections released a statement and said they were mourning the loss of their fellow officer.
“The entire DOC family is heartbroken,” ODOC Director Joe M. Allbaugh said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to this dedicated officer’s family as they attempt to pick up the pieces from this loss.”