Thomas said seeing her son happy again was a moment that would melt any mother's heart. "He got on it and he's not been off," she said. She regularly posts videos and photos of her son swinging, even when it's dark and cold out. She says she continues to share this story because she wants others to see how a simple swing set can hugely impact a person with autism.

"You know, April [Autism Awareness Month] is coming up," Thomas said. "I hope we can concentrate a little more on the adults."

"If this [story] does anything at all, it will raise awareness for the adults with autism that get forgotten." The mom said she'd like to see older people with autism get just as much attention and support as children with the disorder.

She also hopes parks start becoming more inclusive for people of all ages and sizes, since many autistic people like to play, but some may be too big for children's playsets. When Thomas would bring her son to a park, some people wouldn't understand why such a large person wanted to swing. Autism awareness could help this lack of understanding and promote acceptance, she said.

"Many people with autism get left behind," Thomas said. "I'm going to make sure Cobey's not. If this is his legacy, I'm good with that."