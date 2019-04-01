News
1 Arrested After Deadly SW OKC Shooting
Monday, April 1st 2019, 9:51 AM CDT
One person has been arrested after a deadly shooting in southwest Oklahoma City, police said.
Corey Chappell, 31, was arrested in connection with the death of Kody Julio Jones.
Jones, 26, was fatally shot Saturday night in the 1600 block of SW 123rd Street. He died at a local hospital.
Officers said Jones was shot during a physical altercation on the front porch of the residence.
Chappell was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County jail on a first-degree murder complaint.
Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.