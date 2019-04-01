News
Police: 2 Shot After Leaving Adult-Entertainment Club In NW OKC
Monday, April 1st 2019, 9:02 AM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY - Two victims are recovering after being shot while leaving an adult entertainment club in northwest Oklahoma City, officials said Monday.
According to police, the victims left the Red Dog Saloon around midnight, located in the 6400 block of NW 10th St., when the suspect reportedly followed them from the club and shot at them as they drove down the road.
Police said one victim was shot in the chest, the other was shot in the leg.
Officials said one of the victims walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound.
One of the victims is possibly an employee at the club, police said.
No suspect information has been released at this time.