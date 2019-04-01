Firefighters: Home Total Loss Following Edmond Fire
EDMOND, Oklahoma - An Edmond home is a total loss Wednesday morning after a fire burned through the roof, firefighter said.
Crews responded after receiving a 911 call just after 1 a.m. to a home near 33rd Street and South Boulevard, fire officials said.
The residents were able to get out of the home safely as firefighters battled the flames.
Firefighters said no one was hurt, but damages to the home are being calculated.
Investigators said the configuration of the home made it difficult to locate the fire.
"Visible fire on the outside just really difficult time trying to get into the nooks and crannies in this attic up there trying to get the fire out," said Chris Denton with the Edmond Fire Department.
Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire.