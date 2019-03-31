News
Tower Theater Holds Benefit Concert For Beloved Fiddler
Sunday, March 31st 2019, 11:49 PM CDT
The Tower Theater held a benefit concert Sunday to help the victims of a devastating fire that destroyed two businesses in February.
One of the businesses was the iconic Double Stop Fiddle Shop.
The music store owner Byron Berline is working to rebuild. He has plans to open a new shop across the street from the original store.
Sunday’s fundraiser was set to assist Berline with the new venture. All proceeds from the concert will go to benefit Berline and the Double Stop Fiddle Shop.
Berline and others performed at the Tower Theater in Oklahoma City.
A silent auction was also held to help Berline and his family. The auction reportedly raised over $22,000.