News
Wanted: Oklahoma Sex Offender Who Violated Parole
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma -
The Oklahoma Department of Corrections wants your help finding a sex offender who violated his parole.
They say Jeffrey Green was paroled in December in Okmulgee County after being sentenced for firearms possession failure to register as a sex offender and drug possession near a school or park.
A month later, they say he vandalized a highway in Okfuskee County, and then disappeared.
Green is 6'2", 189 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Green was convicted of an assault and other crimes in 2013. ODOC said if you see Green, don't approach him but call police immediately.