SWOSU Women's Basketball Team Playing For Division II Championship Title
It's been an amazing season for the Southwestern Oklahoma State Women's Basketball team. And now, they're one of two teams left.
Friday night, the Lady Bulldogs are fighting for the NCAA Division II championship title. The team lost their season opener, but since then, they’ve won 35 games straight. They’re hoping to make it 36.
The 15 young women, on the roster, are just one win away from returning home from Columbus, Ohio, as Division II national champions. The skills these players possess are extraordinary. But their chemistry may be what makes them a standout.
“I really do think, on and off the court, things that people don't get to see, that we are one really big family,” said SWOSU Women’s Basketball Forward, Bethany Franks.
“They just have a sense and a feel on the floor. They kind of know where each other are
without always having to see each other,” said SWOSU Women’s Basketball Head Coach Kelsi Musick.
But the team agrees, that they couldn't have made it this far without the support of the community.
“I think it's so special to see the unity, the camaraderie, and everyone come together
to support this amazing group of girls,” Musick said.
A huge group of students loaded up on a bus at midnight and drove through the night to get to Friday’s game.
A 14-hour drive, but they say supporting the team is well worth it.
Local businesses are also hosting watch parties.
“Tonight, we're going all out. We know this is a big game. It's history making. And we're just excited to watch these girls play their hearts out,” Maci Slater, General Manager of Best Western Plus in Weatherford, said.
The Best Western will have their conference room available for anyone who wants to cheer on the Lady Bulldogs.
Lucille's Roadhouse Diner also plans to have every television turned on to the game.
“It's something for the whole community. Whether you're really a sports fan or not. It's something to be proud of. These girls have worked hard. Kelsi Musick, the head coach has worked, you know, extraordinarily hard to build the team to where it is. And they deserve to be where they are today,” Justin O'Connor, General Manager of Lucille's Roadhouse Diner, said.
SWOSU's opponent tonight will be Lubbock Christian, a team they've actually beaten already this season.
Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m., and you can watch it on CBS Sports.