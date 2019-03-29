Emergency Exercise Brings OKC Streetcar Crash To Life
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City officials hosted an emergency response exercise with a streetcar Friday morning.
The scenario involved a truck crashing into a streetcar, spilling hazardous materials into the street.
Volunteers acted as passengers of the streetcar, but all first responders treated the situation as a real incident.
The serious scenario was one Scroggins hopes Oklahoma City never has to face, but he says it’s best to be prepared just in case.
“We're wanting to test the response of EMSA and fire, and one of the best ways to do that is to stimulate as much of an emergency situation as possible,” Scroggins said.
Along with EMSA, Embark and the fire department, police and public works were on hand as well.
The area around Southwest 7th Street and Hudson was blocked off with crime tape, and volunteers even had fake injuries painted on their faces.
“We're going to have injuries we're also going to have to look at. The overhead contact system, it needs to be de-energized before anyone can touch the vehicle,” Scroggins described.
While the new streetcars have faced some minor accidents with cars, so far nothing of this magnitude has happened.
However, if it does, everyone from the streetcar operators to the first responders not only know the protocol, but have practiced it.
The city plans to repeat the safety simulations at least once per year.