Firefighters Battle Large House Fire In NW OKC
Friday, March 29th 2019, 2:57 PM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY - Firefighters responded to a fully involved house fire in Northwest Oklahoma City.
According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, firefighters are on scene in the 1200 block of Northwest 8th Street.
After nearly an hour firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze. No injuries have been reported, according to the OKCFD.
Investigators are on scene to determine the cause of the fire.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 and News9.com for updates.