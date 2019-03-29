But Bates wrote that treating sole proprietors similar to major employers “creates absurd results.” For example, said the judge, consider a hypothetical association of 51 sole business owners with no employees. Under the administration’s rule, they would in effect be counted as having 51 employees. Not only that, each of the 51 working owners would also be counted as an “employer” although they have “zero” people working for them, the judge wrote. And the association would also count as an employer, for a total of 52 employers.