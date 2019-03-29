News
Storms To Continue Friday, Cold Front Moving In For The Weekend
Storm chances will continue as a cold front pushes into the state Friday.
The best chances for storms will be as the cold front arrives into central Oklahoma later Friday afternoon.
A few storms could be severe with hail to the size of golf balls.
The best time frame for severe storms for OKC will be between 2 and 6 p.m., but the threat is low.
There are no signs of a tornado threat.
As the cold front passes through cooler air will move in Friday night.
Elevated showers and a few storms are expected to develop. These will be east of Oklahoma City by daybreak Saturday.
Chilly and windy weather is expected for the weekend.
Temps expected to drop to 30 to 32 for the metro by Sunday morning.
A big warm up returns next week.