Rosselló, who was in Washington to advocate for a newly unveiled bill to grant Puerto Rico statehood, has intensified his public condemnation of the president, with whom he has repeatedly clashed over federal assistance to the island.

Earlier this week, the governor slammed Mr. Trump for opposing further disaster aid to the island and reportedly telling Republican senators he believed the U.S. territory received too many federal relief funds compared to states like Texas and Florida, which have also been battered by storms in the past two years.

This year, Rosselló has also denounced the White House for considering diverting disaster relief funds to finance the president's long-promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and opposing $600 million in food assistance funding, which the White House called "excessive and unnecessary."

The president's handling of recovery efforts in the aftermath of hurricanes Irma and María, which the island is recovering from, have been strongly criticized by local residents and elected officials, as well as congressional Democrats.