Oklahoma Couple Stranded On Norway Cruise Ship Describes Ship Rescue
Cindy and Michael Biddinger are now back after a whirlwind trip that went the opposite way of how they expected.
However, when the couple flips through pictures, they said it's really only fair to explain their story as if they took two trips.
"It was a great vacation, said Micheal.
Cindy described the first part of their trip as "beautiful" and can talk about the people they met along the way. The pair wanted to see the Northern Lights and planned to on a cruise across Norway.
"Then there was an unbelievably scary event," said Michael.
The event was what started the couple's second chapter.
The Biddingers said they were watching a movie when the cruise ship's power went out.
"We started rocking severely," described Michael.
It was just last Saturday, March 23 when the Biddinger's 12-day cruise turned into the opposite of luxurious. The couple said the boat lost power and over 1300 people on the boat were stranded in a storm.
"Glasses flew off the table then the tables started to slide," said Michael.
Everyone on the boat jumped into action. They were instructed to go to the restaurant area of the boat.
The Biddingers were in the hallway just outside that room when the two saw a massive wave.
"It came up and it broke the doors," remembers Cindy.
She said water came rushing in and covered some of the passengers.
"We were hanging on for dear life," said Cindy.
Michael said, at that point, he just wanted off the ship. But the pair had to wait hours before eventually being rescued by helicopter.
Just 24 hours after getting home, the couple of 47 years knows they are lucky.
"We realize, or at least I do, that we've been through a major event," said Michael.
The pair said they were ready to see their grandchildren and start taking the steps to move forward.
Since News 9 talked to the Biddingers, maritime officials have released the cause of the engine failure. They said it was due to a lack of enough lubricating oil.
Those same officials said they issued a new safety notice about crews making sure boats have a continuous supply of lubricating oil to engines and other systems in poor weather conditions.