Eventually, the superstar said she told her mother first. "I had just read the story about my friend coming out and I was bawling and I called my mom and then I told her," she said. "We had detectives come and stuff like that. That was the moment I realized..."

Biles publicly came forward to accuse Nassar of molesting her in a tweet in January 2018, writing, "please believe me when I say it was a lot harder to first speak those words out loud than it is now to put them on paper."

Hundreds of women and girls, including Olympians Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas, have accused Nassar of sexually assaulting them during his work with campus athletes and many young gymnasts at his Michigan State office and for USA Gymnastics. Nassar, is already assured of spending the rest of his life in prison, after being sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison in January 2018.

While Biles explained her abuse was difficult to confront, she told Chopra Jonas she feels "stronger" for coming forward. "It wasn't easy, but I feel like I'm a stronger woman today and I feel like telling my story has helped younger girls," she said.

Chopra's YouTube Originals special also featured actress Awkwafina and fashion designer, Diane Von Furstenberg.