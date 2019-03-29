Police: Suspect In Custody After Man Barricades Himself In NW OKC Home
OKLAHOMA CITY - One suspect is now in custody after Oklahoma City police responded to a barricade situation early Friday morning in northwest Oklahoma City.
Officials said officers went to a home near Northwest 85th Street and North Robinson Avenue.
According to the report, police attempted to serve a warrant to the suspect after authorities received a tip that the person may be connected to a driveby shooting.
When officers arrived, the suspect barricaded himself inside the home, police said.
Two women and four children were also inside of the home at the time.
Authorities eventually were able to take the suspect into custody.
No injuries were reported.
The suspects name has not been released at this time.
