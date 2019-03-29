News
Police Respond To Shooting In SE Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police are investigating a shooting Friday in southeast Oklahoma City.
Officials said the shooting happened at the Cherry Hill Estates Apartments located near Southeast 44th Street and South Sunnylane Road.
Police said they noticed a vehicle speeding to the hospital, authorities originally thought this was a pursuit, but say a shooting victim was inside.
According to reports, the victim is is critical condition.
This is a developing story.