OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police are investigating a shooting Friday in southeast Oklahoma City.

Officials said the shooting happened at the Cherry Hill Estates Apartments located near Southeast 44th Street and South Sunnylane Road.

Police said they noticed a vehicle speeding to the hospital, authorities originally thought this was a pursuit, but say a shooting victim was inside. 

According to reports, the victim is is critical condition. 

This is a developing story.  

 