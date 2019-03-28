Konawa Softball Team Honors Teammate Killed In Crash
Rhindi Isaacs, 12, was honored by her Konawa softball family. Nearly three weeks ago, her life was cut short.
On March 8th, an SUV collided with a Konawa school bus that was carrying Rhindi and her teammates back home.
The SUV crossed the center line and hit the school bus head-on. Witnesses raced from their cars to help the team.
Two people in the SUV were killed, and Rhindi did not make it off the school bus.
Thursday, March 28, the middle school softball players took the field. It was their first game since the crash.
There was a balloon release and a moment of silence held for the family of the 12-year-old girl.
The team’s coach, who was also on that bus, and told News 9 Rhindi has been greatly missed.
The school has received messages of support from all over the country.
“I feel a presence, and she was a true blessing in my life,” said Coach Jay Scoggins.
Konawa’s Superintendent said that it’s been difficult, but the community has come together to support one another.
“We are slowly recovering. It's been a surprising how well things have moved forward. I am not going to sit there and say we have recovered by any means,” said Supt. Cory Ellis.
“Tragic event that happened, has really pulled us closer together as a unit,” said Coach Scoggins.
With purple bows tied in their hair, players paused on the field to remember Rhindi. Purple was Rhindi’s favorite color.
The Konawa Tigers will play at home for the rest of the season, unless they elect to travel to a tournament.