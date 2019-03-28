News
OSBI Investigating Sexual Harassment Claims Against David Boren, Former VP Of Development
The University of Oklahoma Police Department has requested OSBI to investigate sexual harassment claims against the university’s former president David Boren and former Vice President of Development Tripp Hall.
One of Boren's former teaching assistants alleges Boren and Hall touched him inappropriately. That information was released in a report by the publication NonDoc.
Boren’s attorney called the new sexual misconduct allegations unfounded, and he said this is an attempt to smear Boren’s name.
The university is also continuing to investigate.