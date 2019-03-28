Registered Sex Offender Charged With Child Sex Crime After Undercover Sting In Canadian County
CANADIAN COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Canadian County Sheriff’s Office says a registered sex offender is back in jail after allegedly soliciting a minor for sex during an undercover operation.
According to the sheriff’s office, 25-year-old Allan Ray White, a registered sex offender from Fort Smith, Arkansas, made sexual comments to what he believed was a 14-year-old girl.
The undercover investigator reported that during the conversation, White asked about the girl’s sexual history and said he would like to have sex with the 14-year-old in a vehicle.
White was identified and Canadian County investigators issued a warrant for his arrest. Local authorities in Arkansas located White and made the arrest.
White was transported to the Canadian County Jail and booked on a complaint of Soliciting Sex With a Minor by Use Of Technology.
“We greatly appreciate the assistance of our fellow law-enforcement agencies out of state in this arrest, “said Canadian County Sheriff Chris West.
The sheriff’s office says White is being charged with Lewd Acts with a Minor Under 16 and is being held without bond.