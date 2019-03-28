News
Ponca City High School Student Accused Of Rape After Sex Tape Released On Social Media
PONCA CITY, Oklahoma - A Ponca City High School student was arrested on a rape charge after a video was released of two students having sex in a school bathroom, police said.
Jordan Ian John Parker, 18, was arrested on a second-degree rape complaint after a video surfaced on social media. The video showed two students having sex in a bathroom at Roberson Fieldhouse.
Another student reportedly filmed the incident and posted it on Snapchat.
Police said the female in the video was a 14-year-old student who told police the sex was consensual.
Due to the age of the female victim, Parker was charged with second-degree rape in Kay County.