1 Arrested In Connection With Norman Stalking Case
Thursday, March 28th 2019, 4:59 PM CDT
Updated:
One person was arrested Thursday in connection with a Norman stalking case, police said.
Victor Flores, 32, was arrested on a complaint of loitering around a residence to watch occupants.
Flores is accused of attempting to look into a bedroom window at 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 2 in the 200 block of McCullough Street.
The suspect was caught on a neighbor's surveillance video. The neighbor told the female victim about the incident, police said.
Police are still investigating a burglary thought to be related to this case.