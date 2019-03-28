One person was arrested Thursday in connection with a Norman stalking case, police said.

Victor Flores, 32, was arrested on a complaint of loitering around a residence to watch occupants.

Flores is accused of attempting to look into a bedroom window at 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 2 in the 200 block of McCullough Street. 

The suspect was caught on a neighbor's surveillance video. The neighbor told the female victim about the incident, police said.

Police are still investigating a burglary thought to be related to this case.