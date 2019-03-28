Oklahoma Cities Partnering To Improve Route 66, Despite Loss Of Federal Funding
BETHANY, Oklahoma - There's a push to improve a stretch of Route 66, despite the uncertainty of expiring federal grants next month.
Bethany, OKC, Warr Acres and Yukon have joined forces to take over an 11-mile stretch of the mother road.
The cities are working with ODOT to take over maintenance on the road.
The partnership could bring road improvements, landscaping and more Route 66 signs.
“In order for us to do this, we needed these cities to join us and they were happy to do so, because all of them, like us, are passionate about Route 66,” says Bethany Mayor KP Westmoreland.
Bethany also started a neon sign grant program with Route 66 in mind. The city will pay for part of a new sign that has that throwback Route 66 look.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma Senator Jim Inhofe has co-sponsored a bill to provide federal funding for Route 66.