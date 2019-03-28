News
Hazmat Crews Respond To 'Chemical Incident' In NW OKC
Thursday, March 28th 2019, 2:43 PM CDT
Updated:
Hazmat crews responded to a chemical incident in Northwest Oklahoma City.
According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, crews are on scene at Interim Healthcare Oklahoma City located at 3613 NW 56th Street. The building is being evacuated due to an acidic smell.
OKCFD says a small amount of commercial-grade cleaning product was poured down a sink, producing the odor.
Crews will continue to monitor the situation until it is safe for employees to re-enter the building.
Stay with News 9 and News9.com for updates.