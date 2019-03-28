Professional guidelines don't specify next steps for women identified with dense breasts, but some physicians may recommend additional forms of scanning, including ultrasound or MRI.

Mammogram reports to doctors have long included information about density. But it wasn't routinely shared with women until some cancer survivors began pushing for disclosure laws. Congress gave the FDA authority to regulate standards for mammograms in 1992 and recently directed the agency to develop standard summary language.

Regulators said it was the first proposed update to national mammography standards in more than 20 years.

Other proposed regulations would: