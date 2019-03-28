News
OKC Police Investigate Vandalism At Building Housing The Okla. Democratic Party Office
Police are investigating after a building which houses the Oklahoma Democratic Party's office in Oklahoma City was vandalized overnight, police said.
The incident was reported about 6:30 a.m. Thursday when a person noticed racial and anti-Semitic graffiti all over the the sidewalk and front door of the building which houses the Oklahoma Democratic Party headquarters office at 3700 N Classen Boulevard.
