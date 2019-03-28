News
2 Capitol Hill High School Students Arrested, Accused Of Bringing Gun To School
Thursday, March 28th 2019, 11:11 AM CDT
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - Two Capitol Hill High School students have been arrested Thursday morning after a gun was found on campus, police said.
The incident was reported after a teacher noticed something suspicious.
A loaded gun was found somewhere on campus and the school was placed on a brief lockdown.
The two students involved were arrested by police, the school district said.
