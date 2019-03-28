News
2 Vehicle Crash Leads To Car Into 7-Eleven
Thursday, March 28th 2019, 6:03 AM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police are looking for a suspect that hit a car pushing it into a business near Southwest 59th Street and South Kentucky Avenue, officials said.
Police said a black car was chasing a sedan, for an undetermined reason. The sedan ended up hitting a Volkswagen Bug sitting in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven, causing it to crash into the building.
The black car drove away, police said.
There are no reports of injuries.
This is a developing story.