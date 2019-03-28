News
Tulsa Family Wakes To Gunshots, Someone Shooting Into Home
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa family woke up to the sound of gunshots early Thursday morning and discovered someone was shooting at their home near Pine and MLK.
An adult and three children woke up startled because they heard gunshots that were directed at their house.
Police say their home was hit by multiple rounds, and they found several shell casings in the yard.
Thankfully no one was injured, but officers are still looking for who did this and why.
Police say they do not have a description of those people at this time.
If you know anything about this shooting, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers.